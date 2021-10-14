Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) received a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective from analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.26% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nemetschek currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €75.75 ($89.12).

Shares of ETR:NEM opened at €86.26 ($101.48) on Tuesday. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a twelve month high of €93.84 ($110.40). The company’s 50 day moving average is €84.25 and its 200 day moving average is €69.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion and a PE ratio of 82.89.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

