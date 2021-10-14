Ned D. Segal Sells 5,000 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twitter alerts:

On Tuesday, September 14th, Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $299,950.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $470,050.00.

Shares of TWTR opened at $62.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 132.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 18.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Twitter by 2,423.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 51,913 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 49,856 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWTR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.