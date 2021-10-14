Ned D. Segal Sells 5,000 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 14th, Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $299,950.00.
- On Tuesday, August 10th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $470,050.00.
Shares of TWTR opened at $62.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 132.34 and a beta of 0.77.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 18.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Twitter by 2,423.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 51,913 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 49,856 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently commented on TWTR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.
About Twitter
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
