NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in NCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NCR by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in NCR by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in NCR by 496.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $41.59 on Thursday. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.76.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

NCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.22.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

