Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) Short Interest Update

Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 220,600 shares, a drop of 51.5% from the September 15th total of 454,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 876,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Navios Maritime Acquisition by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 33.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NNA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 282,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $60.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.92.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.46. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corp. engages in the marine transportation business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The firm owns fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company was founded on March 14, 2008 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Island.

