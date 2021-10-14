Natixis Investment Managers International Has $486,000 Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Generac were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,998,180,000 after buying an additional 213,057 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 345.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,417,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,267,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 13.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 773,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,058,000 after buying an additional 92,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $5.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $424.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,983. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $424.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.63. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $198.85 and a one year high of $466.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.53.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

