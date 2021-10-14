Natixis Has $48 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Natixis decreased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,821,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,951 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.10% of Palantir Technologies worth $48,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quilter Plc raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 697.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 102,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 89,378 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 53.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 152,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 53,109 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $24.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $14,356,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,976,769 shares of company stock worth $143,305,887. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

