Natixis Buys 175,358 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Natixis raised its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 128.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,358 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in AMETEK were worth $41,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 217,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,831,000 after buying an additional 34,894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AME traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.54. The stock had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,816. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $140.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.