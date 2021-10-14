Natixis Acquires 423,783 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Natixis boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1,505.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423,783 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $36,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.07. 3,684,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,273,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.23.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

