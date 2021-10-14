National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.33% of National Bank worth $15,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Bank by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 50,506 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Bank by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

NBHC stock opened at $41.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.34. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.04.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 million. National Bank had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

National Bank Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

