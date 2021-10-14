National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS NABZY opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. National Australia Bank has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. The company has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

