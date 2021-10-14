Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $206.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.96.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq stock opened at $197.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $202.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.53.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $375,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,404. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 30.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.2% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 19.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $255,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.