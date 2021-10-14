Nano (NANO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.94 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. Nano has a market capitalization of $707.95 million and approximately $13.94 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for $5.31 or 0.00009202 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,739.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.96 or 0.06491192 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.41 or 0.00314192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $603.75 or 0.01045655 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00094598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.80 or 0.00474203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.75 or 0.00337287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.71 or 0.00302591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

