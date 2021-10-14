MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.63% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MYTE. Zacks Investment Research raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $26.31 on Thursday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 52.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.12.
About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.
