Muzinich & Co. Inc. Purchases 90 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.91.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.15. The stock had a trading volume of 22,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $168.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

