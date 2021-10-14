Muzinich & Co. Inc. Has $14.59 Million Stock Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Muzinich & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,022,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,184 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital comprises approximately 7.8% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $14,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.3% during the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 42,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 8.9% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.43. 7,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,416. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 80.18% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.23%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

