MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Raised to C$75.00 at National Bank Financial

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTY. Raymond James boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$72.75.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

TSE MTY opened at C$64.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$37.09 and a twelve month high of C$72.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$67.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.59.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.