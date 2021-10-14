MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Raised to C$75.00 at National Bank Financial

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTY. Raymond James boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$72.75.

TSE MTY opened at C$64.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$37.09 and a twelve month high of C$72.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$67.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$61.59.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

