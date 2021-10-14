MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €212.79 ($250.34).

MTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €241.00 ($283.53) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

MTX stock opened at €189.30 ($222.71) on Thursday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a 52-week high of €224.90 ($264.59). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €197.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €203.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.76.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

