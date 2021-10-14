MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 52,117 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the previous session’s volume of 18,918 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.82.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $985,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $493,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $985,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,477,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

