MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will post $2.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36. MSCI posted earnings of $2.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year earnings of $9.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $9.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $11.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.43.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total value of $1,510,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $3,254,214. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MSCI by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,702,000 after acquiring an additional 834,479 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in MSCI by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,238,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in MSCI by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,430,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,942,000 after acquiring an additional 49,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,597,000 after acquiring an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $598.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $628.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $544.70. MSCI has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $667.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

