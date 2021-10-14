MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.20.

MSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,684,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,895,000 after purchasing an additional 222,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,152,000 after purchasing an additional 97,482 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,343,000 after purchasing an additional 146,163 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,793,000 after purchasing an additional 700,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,836,000 after purchasing an additional 45,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

MSM stock opened at $83.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.91. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $64.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

