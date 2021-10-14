Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MOTR. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Libertas Partners increased their target price on Motorpoint Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

LON MOTR opened at GBX 363.50 ($4.75) on Wednesday. Motorpoint Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 248 ($3.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 401 ($5.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 501.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 348.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 317.41. The stock has a market cap of £327.84 million and a P/E ratio of 41.93.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 14 retail sites across Great Britain.

