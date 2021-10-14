MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

MOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup cut shares of MorphoSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Commerzbank cut shares of MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of MorphoSys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOR opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.94.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.66. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 68.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $46.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MorphoSys will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 45.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 51.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,064,000. 1.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

