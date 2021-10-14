Morgan Stanley Lowers Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target to $134.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $134.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OSK. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.33.

Oshkosh stock opened at $97.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.49. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 97,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 70,671 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

