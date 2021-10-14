Morgan Stanley Increases American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $33.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AEL. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

NYSE:AEL opened at $31.83 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.45. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.87 million. As a group, analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

