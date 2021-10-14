Morgan Stanley Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Underweight

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 16.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBBY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. B. Riley started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.31.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $146,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,822 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,478 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,636,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 127,081 shares in the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.