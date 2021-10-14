Monavale (MONA) Price Hits $437.32

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for approximately $437.32 or 0.00757784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a total market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $8,291.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Monavale has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.13 or 0.00313869 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000632 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,827 coins and its circulating supply is 8,860 coins. Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

