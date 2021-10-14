Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Loop Capital

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.62.

MHK opened at $179.80 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $90.98 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $905,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth $632,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 573.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

