Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.67

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.67 and traded as low as $1.60. Mobivity shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 538 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $83.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter.

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in the development and operation of proprietary platforms. Its proprietary platforms consists of software available to phones, tablets PCs, and Point of Sale systems, allow resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers mobile phones, mobile smart phone applications and dynamically printed receipt content.

