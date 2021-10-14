Mizuho Initiates Coverage on The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

Stock analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 35.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MOS. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.09.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The Mosaic has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $42.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in The Mosaic by 968.1% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in The Mosaic by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Mosaic by 441.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

