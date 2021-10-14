Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Short Interest Up 195.2% in September

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 413,900 shares, an increase of 195.2% from the September 15th total of 140,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 69.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MSBHF opened at $32.19 on Thursday. Mitsubishi has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $33.37. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Mitsubishi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Mitsubishi Corp. engages in the provision of services utilizing the function of general trading. It operates through the following segments: Global Environmental and Infrastructure, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Energy Business, Metals, Machinery, Chemicals, Living Essentials, and Others.

