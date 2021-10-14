Mitch C. Hill Sells 5,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $396,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mitch C. Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $475,800.00.

Shares of NARI opened at $82.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.69 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.11. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

