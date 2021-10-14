Mirror Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $30.49 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.91 or 0.00005069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $226.48 million and approximately $30.49 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00070651 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.18 or 0.00122098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00074397 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,474.58 or 0.99998115 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,760.87 or 0.06543420 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.