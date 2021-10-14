Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

MIME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Mimecast from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Mimecast from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mimecast from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mimecast has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.88.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $64.39 on Wednesday. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,892,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 850,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,997,186.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $520,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,908 shares of company stock worth $11,266,053 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Mimecast by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 59,117 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Mimecast by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mimecast by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mimecast by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 40,547 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

