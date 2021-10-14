Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $12,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $11,580.00.

USIO stock opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.83 million, a P/E ratio of -73.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. Usio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. Usio had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Usio by 19.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Usio by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Usio by 25.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Usio by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Usio in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 18.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

