Metaverse ETP (ETP) Reaches Market Cap of $15.98 Million

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $15.98 million and $321,230.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,729.35 or 0.06484421 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00094369 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,124,442 coins and its circulating supply is 79,124,344 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.