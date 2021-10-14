Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Update

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 3,900.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 294.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.61% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MTR opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57. Mesa Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 65.72%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

