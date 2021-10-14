MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Update

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 665.6% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MKKGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group downgraded MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MKKGY traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.51. 22,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,303. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.98. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $28.87 and a one year high of $49.08.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.