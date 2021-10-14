Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U)’s stock price fell 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $11.01. 13,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 267,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MERC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.59 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.02.

Get Mercer International alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $401.83 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mercer International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Mercer International by 570.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mercer International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mercer International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 66,151 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MERC)

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.