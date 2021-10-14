Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Receives $8.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MEGGF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered Meggitt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

OTCMKTS MEGGF remained flat at $$9.82 during trading on Thursday. Meggitt has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

