Megacoin Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $297,980.15 and approximately $5.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.21 or 0.00313283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000660 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,693,859 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

