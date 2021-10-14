MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Upgraded to Buy at Scotiabank

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$13.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEG. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MEG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.06.

MEG stock traded up C$0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.58. 863,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,408. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.04. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 55.39.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$971.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.7799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,947,641.84.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

