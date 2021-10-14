MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Upgraded to Buy at Scotiabank

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a C$13.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.87% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEG. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MEG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.06.
MEG stock traded up C$0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.58. 863,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,419,408. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.04. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion and a PE ratio of 55.39.
In other news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,580.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,947,641.84.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
