MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Scotiabank

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Desjardins upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Shares of MEG Energy stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.26. 28,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,577. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $8.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

