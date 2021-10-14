MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

MD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

In other MEDNAX news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,028 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in MEDNAX by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MEDNAX by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,472,000 after buying an additional 83,109 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $970,000.

NYSE:MD opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

