Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock Position Trimmed by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,622,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,313,000 after buying an additional 2,079,445 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,077,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,749,000 after buying an additional 1,869,360 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,557,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,423,000 after buying an additional 1,644,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,520,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,487,000 after buying an additional 1,553,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.