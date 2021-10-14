Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the September 15th total of 38,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 299,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDRR. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medalist Diversified REIT by 150.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 214.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 53,487 shares during the last quarter. 8.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDRR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.20. The stock had a trading volume of 122,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,507. The company has a market cap of $19.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. Medalist Diversified REIT has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Medalist Diversified REIT had a negative net margin of 73.60% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, reposition, renovate, lease, and management of income-producing properties. It focuses on commercial properties, including flex-industrial and retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and limited service hotel properties. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Properties, Retail Center Properties, and Flex Center Property.

