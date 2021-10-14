McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,481 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 25.9% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 9.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 24,665 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 132.0% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Argus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.16.

MCD stock opened at $242.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.03. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $249.95. The stock has a market cap of $181.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

