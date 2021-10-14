McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Director Sells $17,679,451.66 in Stock

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 814,346 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $17,679,451.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Intel Americas, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of McAfee stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $209,834,357.72.

Shares of MCFE stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 839,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -62.29. McAfee Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $32.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCFE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McAfee in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McAfee presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFE. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in McAfee by 64,071.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McAfee by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,809 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of McAfee by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,901,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of McAfee by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after acquiring an additional 597,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWI Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the 1st quarter worth about $12,277,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

