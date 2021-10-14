Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

GIPR stock opened at $8.19 on Monday. Generation Income Properties has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%.

