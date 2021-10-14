Matthew 25 Management Corp Invests $5.80 Million in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Matthew 25 Management Corp bought a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,000. Vistra comprises about 1.6% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Matthew 25 Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Vistra as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 18.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,085,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 371.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 86.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,498 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 13.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,256,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,275,000 after acquiring an additional 876,525 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Vistra by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 6,889,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,806,000 after acquiring an additional 392,627 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VST. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.70. 160,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,116,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.87. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

