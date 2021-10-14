Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Down 5.3%

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s stock price fell 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.89 and last traded at $19.06. 35,743 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,152,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTTR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Get Matterport alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.63.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matterport Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Matterport stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. 29.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.